Various News: Karl Anderson Teases ‘Elite’ Guests on Talk’n Shop, GCW Homecoming Set For July
– Karl Anderson is hinting at some potential AEW stars for an appearance on his and Luke Gallows’ podcast. Anderson posted to Twitter to note that he has a “Huge meeting with some #EliteBrothers on Wednesday.. Happy to easily go around some of the bulls**t that think they run the place and have some real brother conversations.”
As previously reported, Gallows and Anderson are believed to be signing with Impact Wrestling and will debut at Slammiversary.
Huge meeting with some #EliteBrothers on Wednesday..
Happy to easily go around some of the bullshit that think they run the place and have some real brother conversations..@TalknShop @The_BigLG
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) June 30, 2020
– GCW has announced that they are holding two shows for their Homecoming weekend next month. The shows will take place on July 25th and 26th in Atlantic City, New Jersey with audiences required to social distance and wear masks. Seating will have a reduced capacity and be staggered. Confirmed for the shows so far are Mance Warner, Jordan Oliver, Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, Allie Cat, Lee Moriarty, and Blake Christian:
GCW is coming HOME
GCW Homecoming Weekend
July 25 & July 26
2 days of GCW on the historic Garden Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk!
Details and Ticket Info coming soon…
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
See important info below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vqsg1dhw3S
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 30, 2020
