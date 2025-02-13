Karl Anderson Files To Trademark ‘Automatic’ and ‘AKA’

As previously reported, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were among the releases from WWE last weekend. Fightful reports that on February 12, Anderson filed to trademark the terms ‘Automatic’ and ‘AKA’ for entertainment purposes.

