Karl Anderson Comments On Triple H Joining The Club
June 12, 2019
– As previously reported, Triple H will team with former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and AJ Styles when WWE heads to Japan on June 28. The Club plus The Game will be taking on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Samoa Joe in eight-man tag action.
Taking to social media, Karl Anderson commented on Triple H joining the trio.
Hope the World is ready 🇯🇵 @TripleH @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE #GameTime pic.twitter.com/vPuVcKsqtp
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) June 12, 2019
AJ Styles also retweeted the comment.
Karl Anderson has been busy on social media as of late as the Good Brother recently tweeted that he and Gallows are “still employed.”
