Karl Anderson Tweets on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Teases Possible Appearance
– As noted, during last night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, AEW World champion Kenny Omega formed an alliance with Impact tag team champions The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. This set up a six-man tag team match between the Omega and The Good Brothers against Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns at Hard to Kill in January. Additionally, Karl Anderson shared a tweet hyping up tonight’s AEW Dynamite on Twitter, possibly teasing he might appear on the show tonight.
Anderson tweeted, “.. @AEW tonight at 8 pm EST , who knows what will happen in [email protected] @The_BigLG @TheDonCallis #AEWDyanmite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. 411 will have live coverage of for the show as well.
