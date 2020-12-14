Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin Set For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that one half of the tag team champions, Karl Anderson, will battle Chris Sabin on tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin

* An appearance from Kenny Omega

* Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

