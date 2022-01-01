Karl Anderson vs. Heath, Knockouts Tag Match Set for First IMPACT! on AXS TV of 2022

– Impact Wrestling has announced some new matchups for next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, which will be the first edition of Impact for 2022. Karl Anderson is set to face Heath (aka Heath Slater) on the show.

Also set for the AXS TV card, it will be a six-woman tag team match featuring Chelsea Green, Lady Frost, and Tasha Steelz taking on Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace, and Rosemary.

The show will air on AXS TV on Thursday, January 6 at 8:00 pm ET. You can see the match announcements and the updated lineup below:

* Karl Anderson vs. Heath

* Masha Slamovich debuts

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Lady Frost, Tasha Steelz, & Chelsea Green vs. Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace, & Rosemary