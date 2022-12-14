Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

As previously noted, Karl Anderson retained the NEVER Openweight title at the NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals today, defeating Hikuleo. After the match, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, who challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson accepted and the title match is now set for the show, which happens on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated card:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

* IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano

* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ren Narita

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato

* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Bishamon

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. Lio Rush & YOH