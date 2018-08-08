Quantcast

 

Karl Anderson & Wife Welcome a New Son Into The World

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Karl Anderson

WWE posted the following, announcing that Karl Anderson and his wife welcomed their fourth son, the good brother Cash, into the world today…

Karl Anderson’s three sons added another “Good Brother” to their ranks with the birth of Cash, who was welcomed into the world today at 11:02 a.m. Cash weighs in at 9 pounds, 4 ounces and is 21 inches long. Please join WWE.com in congratulating Karl and his wife on the new addition to their family!

