Karl Anderson & Wife Welcome a New Son Into The World

Karl Anderson’s three sons added another “Good Brother” to their ranks with the birth of Cash, who was welcomed into the world today at 11:02 a.m. Cash weighs in at 9 pounds, 4 ounces and is 21 inches long. Please join WWE.com in congratulating Karl and his wife on the new addition to their family!