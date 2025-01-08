In the latest episode of Talk N’ Shop (via Fightful), Karl Anderson said that nothing compares to WWE’s annual Wrestlemania event, but claimed that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom comes close.

Karl Anderson said: “Is anything comparable to WrestleMania? I have to say no. Nothing compares to WrestleMania. Now, does the Tokyo Dome, does Wrestle Kingdom in Japan, is that the biggest thing you’re gonna see [that’s] comparable to WrestleMania? Yeah. Especially in Japan. Each year around Christmas, I start getting that same feeling of I have to get on my flight on January the first. Because I would usually fly out January 1. I’d land in Japan January 2, January 3 we do the big Wrestle Kingdom press conference, which always felt very big, especially before I came to WWE, it was massive. Now that I’ve done WWE, everything else is still big, don’t get me wrong, I’m just saying, there’s nothing like WrestleMania, not even comparable. But there’s nothing like walking out at the Tokyo Dome and feeling that aura and being able to walk down that big aisle.”