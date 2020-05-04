wrestling / News
Karl Anderson: WWE Leaves Out Things That Will Get You More Over
In a series of posts on Twitter with Dolph Ziggler, Karl Anderson called out WWE for not doing enough to get talent over. Given Ziggler’s reaction, it’s possible Anderson was joking. Ziggler had complained that WWE didn’t post a segment online featuring him and Sonya Deville on Smackdown, which led to Anderson’s accusation.
Ziggler wrote: “Anyone know how to find or have a clip of myself and Sonya backstage from smackdown Friday? They conveniently posted the Otis/Mandy one but not ours.”
Anderson replied: “They’ll conveniently leave out lots of things that’ll get you more over.”
Anyone know how to find or have a clip of myself and Sonya backstage from smackdown Friday? They conveniently posted the Otis/Mandy one but not ours 🤨
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 4, 2020
They’ll conveniently leave out lots of things that’ll get you more over.. https://t.co/TB2nT5W7BB
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 4, 2020
Hahaha 👀
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Taking a Balanced Approach to Vince McMahon in His Book, Why He Disliked the Dr. Heiney Segment
- Britt Baker Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Adam Cole, Which TV Show Helped Them Survive Their Long Distance Relationship
- Bruce Prichard Discusses WWE Wrestlers Including Batista Getting Into Shoot Fight Against Kickboxers At Hotel During Overseas Tour
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’