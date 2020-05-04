Karl Anderson: WWE Leaves Out Things That Will Get You More Over

In a series of posts on Twitter with Dolph Ziggler, Karl Anderson called out WWE for not doing enough to get talent over. Given Ziggler’s reaction, it’s possible Anderson was joking. Ziggler had complained that WWE didn’t post a segment online featuring him and Sonya Deville on Smackdown, which led to Anderson’s accusation.

Ziggler wrote: “Anyone know how to find or have a clip of myself and Sonya backstage from smackdown Friday? They conveniently posted the Otis/Mandy one but not ours.”

Anderson replied: “They’ll conveniently leave out lots of things that’ll get you more over.”

