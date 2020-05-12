WWE News: Karl Anderson & WWE Battling Over Trademarking His Name, Bellas & Miz Set For Peacock TV Show

– PWInsider reports that Karl Anderson continues to try and trademark his name. He has been trying since January 2019 and was initially blocked by WWE since they were also trying to trademark the name, and once their registration was complete in August 2019, Anderson was given an initial rejection. Anderson has since filed this response to the USPTO:

“With respect to the cited registration, applicant notes that contractually the WWE has acknowledged that applicant is the owner of the mark but that WWE would file and register the mark in its own name. That is to say, applicant is the legal owner of both the cited registration and the instant application. A heavily-redacted copy of the agreement between the registrant and applicant can be provided, if helpful and requested by the Examining Attorney.”

– NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock TV, tweeted this promo for The At Home Variety Show with The Bella Twins and The Miz on the list of guest stars. The show will be hosted by Seth MacFarlane.