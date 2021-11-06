Karl Anderson’s Twitter Gets Hacked, Anderson Promotes Independent Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson revealed that his account got hacked and had been promoting a sale of a Playstation 5. Unfortunately, Anderson is not selling the console.

He wrote: “I got hacked. Sorry. I’m not selling a PS5. Watch the TNS vlog on @The_BigLG YouTube channel. Listen to TalkNShop podcast on all podcast platforms. Also, made a lot of money at an Indy show last night. The independent wrestling World is alive n well…. Let’s keep it that way.”