Karl Anderson’s Twitter Gets Hacked, Anderson Promotes Independent Wrestling
In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson revealed that his account got hacked and had been promoting a sale of a Playstation 5. Unfortunately, Anderson is not selling the console.
He wrote: “I got hacked. Sorry. I’m not selling a PS5. Watch the TNS vlog on @The_BigLG YouTube channel. Listen to TalkNShop podcast on all podcast platforms. Also, made a lot of money at an Indy show last night. The independent wrestling World is alive n well…. Let’s keep it that way.”
