Karl Fredericks Appears At NXT Live Event

January 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karl Fredericks Image Credit: NJPW

Newly-signed WWE roster member Karl Fredericks made an appearance at Friday’s NXT live event. As you can see below, the NJPW alumnus appeared at the event in Fort Pierce, Florida and confronted Axiom, attacking him.

Fredericks reportedly signed a deal with WWE earlier this month and has been working at the Performance Center. He exited NJPW back in August of last year.

