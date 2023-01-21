wrestling / News
Karl Fredericks Appears At NXT Live Event
January 20, 2023 | Posted by
Newly-signed WWE roster member Karl Fredericks made an appearance at Friday’s NXT live event. As you can see below, the NJPW alumnus appeared at the event in Fort Pierce, Florida and confronted Axiom, attacking him.
Fredericks reportedly signed a deal with WWE earlier this month and has been working at the Performance Center. He exited NJPW back in August of last year.
KARL FREDERICKS SHOWED UP AT TONIGHT’S NXT HOUSE SHOW!!! LET’S GO! #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/oS69nzvZ0S
— Mötley Crüe 42nd Anniv!!! (@AnnetteReid247) January 21, 2023
