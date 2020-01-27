wrestling / News
Karl Fredericks Out Of Action Due to Shoulder Injury
NJPW has announced that Karl Fredericks will miss the rest of the New Beginning USA tour after suffering an injury to his right shoulder. He made appearances already on the January 24 and 26 shows. As a result, changes have been made to the rest of the tour, which you can see below. The new matches are in bold. This follows the news that Kota Ibushi would also have to miss the tour.
Jan.27 RALEIGH
1st Match
Misterioso vs TJP
Misterioso vs Yujiro Takahashi
2nd Match
Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors
Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & TJP
4th Match
Jeff Cobb vs Karl Fredericks
Jeff Cobb vs Clark Connors
6th Match
YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs Jado, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
Jan. 30 MIAMI
1st Match
Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI vs Clark Connors & TJP
TJP & Yuji Nagata vs Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI
2nd Match
Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks
Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin
Feb.1 ATLANTA
1st Match
Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks
Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita
