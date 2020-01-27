Karl Fredericks Out Of Action Due to Shoulder Injury

NJPW has announced that Karl Fredericks will miss the rest of the New Beginning USA tour after suffering an injury to his right shoulder. He made appearances already on the January 24 and 26 shows. As a result, changes have been made to the rest of the tour, which you can see below. The new matches are in bold. This follows the news that Kota Ibushi would also have to miss the tour.

Jan.27 RALEIGH

1st Match

Misterioso vs TJP

Misterioso vs Yujiro Takahashi

2nd Match

Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors

Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & TJP

4th Match

Jeff Cobb vs Karl Fredericks

Jeff Cobb vs Clark Connors

6th Match

YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs Jado, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Jan. 30 MIAMI

1st Match

Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI vs Clark Connors & TJP

TJP & Yuji Nagata vs Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI

2nd Match

Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks

Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin

Feb.1 ATLANTA

1st Match

Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks

Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima vs Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita