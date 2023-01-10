Karl Fredericks Reportedly Signs With WWE

– PWInsider reports that former NJPW talent Karl Fredericks has signed with WWE. Per the report he will be starting in the NXT brand and also began working at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week in Orlando, Florida.

Fredericks started out in the business in 2015, training under Reno Scum. He also trained at the New Japan LA Dojo from 2018 to 2022, where he trained under Katsuyori Shibata. More recently, he was regularly featured on NJPW Strong.

As previously reported, Fredericks announced last August that his contract had expired with New Japan and that he wouldn’t be re-signing with the company.