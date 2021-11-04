wrestling / News
Karlee Perez Makes Debut On MLW Fusion: ALPHA
November 3, 2021 | Posted by
Lucha Underground alumna Karlee Perez made her debut on this week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA. The former Cartina was at King Muertes’ side for his Casket Match with Tom Lawlor. This was Lawlor’s last match with the company.
You can see a couple of clips from the Perez’s debut below:
A MYSTERY surrounds tonight’s #MLWFusion ALPHA!
Stream FREE! Worldwide! 7pm ET!
📺https://t.co/ikG2qdIkiz pic.twitter.com/XZMMxiS73c
— MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2021
The missing piece to the puzzle for King Muertes has been revealed.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/Di9PyloFZy pic.twitter.com/NekdzC9JEc
— MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Current Status of AEW’s Relationship With Impact Wrestling
- Mick Foley Praises Jon Moxley For Getting Help With Alcohol Addiction
- Corey Graves On His Recent Comments About Dana Brooke On WWE Raw, How Talent React To His Commentary
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt