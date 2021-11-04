wrestling / News

Karlee Perez Makes Debut On MLW Fusion: ALPHA

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karlee Perez MLW Fusion ALPHA

Lucha Underground alumna Karlee Perez made her debut on this week’s MLW Fusion: ALPHA. The former Cartina was at King Muertes’ side for his Casket Match with Tom Lawlor. This was Lawlor’s last match with the company.

You can see a couple of clips from the Perez’s debut below:

