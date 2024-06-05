wrestling / News

Karmen Petrovic Comments on Her Injury At WWE Live Event

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karmen Petrovic Natalya WWE NXT 6-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, it was announced on last night’s episode of WWE NXT that Karmen Petrovic suffered an injury during a recent live event. In a post on Twitter, Petrovic confirmed the news, showing a photo of her foot wrapped up.

She wrote: “Never gave in, never gave up. I’m the only thing I’m afraid of.

