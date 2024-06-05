wrestling / News
Karmen Petrovic Comments on Her Injury At WWE Live Event
As previously reported, it was announced on last night’s episode of WWE NXT that Karmen Petrovic suffered an injury during a recent live event. In a post on Twitter, Petrovic confirmed the news, showing a photo of her foot wrapped up.
She wrote: “Never gave in, never gave up. I’m the only thing I’m afraid of.”
never gave in, never gave up… i’m the only thing i’m afraid of.. ⏳🗡️ pic.twitter.com/TkUBWAPnCP
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) June 5, 2024
