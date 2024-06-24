Karmen Petrovic Praises Natalya, Says She’s A ‘Workhorse’

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Karmen Petrovic had nice things to say about Natalya, praising her for her hard work and longevity.

She said: “Nattie has been amazing. She’s such a workhorse in general. Anyone can tell that, just based on how much she is working and everything she’s been doing for the sport and this company. I talk to Nattie a lot. Her mentality of longevity in the sport is something that will stick with me forever. ‘Don’t worry about results or whatever story is coming next. It’s about how you feel and going out there and being the best you. Being a worker and going out there and giving 110% every time, that’s so much more of value than anything else.’ That made me feel good because I genuinely felt the same. I’m trying to do my best and give 110% but sometimes results aren’t there. Sometimes they are. It depends on the day. She’s like, ‘Coming from a professional sport where you think you’re going to put in the work and see an outcome. Sometimes, that’s not the case here. Sometimes it is. It depends on the day and a lot of other things. As long as you come in and give 110% and everyone genuinely enjoys working with you. I don’t think you’re going to have an issue. I loved working with you.’ That made me feel good because I wanted to make us work so bad. It was my first time being in a tag and I was going to her for anything. ‘Do you think we can do this? We can do this spinning clothesline.’ I matched my gear to hers. I was doing everything in my power to focus on what I could control to make it work. She said, for her, it was a breath of fresh air and she genuinely enjoyed it as well.”