wrestling / News
Karmen Petrovic Shares Photo With Rapper 50 Cent
– WWE NXT Superstar Karmen Petrovic shared a picture with rapper 50 Cent earlier today on social media. She teased walking out with him later at WrestleMania. You can view that picture and her comments below.
She wrote, “guess who’s walking out with me at #wrestlemania ⁉️😝 Raised by the get rich or die tryin album.. shoutout to the man who single handedly got me through my entire fight career 🙏🏼 if i got headphones on before a match, this is exactly who i’m listening to 🔥 thank you @50cent 🗡️”
guess who’s walking out with me at #wrestlemania ⁉️😝
raised by the get rich or die tryin album.. shoutout to the man who single handedly got me through my entire fight career 🙏🏼 if i got headphones on before a match, this is exactly who i’m listening to 🔥 thank you @50cent 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/JDQyy1mADC
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) September 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- New Rumor on Bret Hart’s Possible Role on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
- Tony Khan Says He’s ‘Shocked & Appalled’ by Stephen P. New’s Comments Regarding Jim Ross
- Rob Van Dam Recalls the ECW Locker Room Reaction to Sid Vicious Coming In
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks