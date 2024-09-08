Karmen Petrovic Shares Photo With Rapper 50 Cent

– WWE NXT Superstar Karmen Petrovic shared a picture with rapper 50 Cent earlier today on social media. She teased walking out with him later at WrestleMania. You can view that picture and her comments below.

She wrote, “guess who’s walking out with me at #wrestlemania ⁉️😝 Raised by the get rich or die tryin album.. shoutout to the man who single handedly got me through my entire fight career 🙏🏼 if i got headphones on before a match, this is exactly who i’m listening to 🔥 thank you @50cent 🗡️”