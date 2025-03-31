Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Karmen Petrovic and Maika for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika

* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Royce Isaacs, Konami, Gabe Kidd, Jonathan Gresham, Karrion Kross