wrestling / News
Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
Josh Barnett has announced a fight between Karmen Petrovic and Maika for Bloodsport XIII on April 17 in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika
* Also announced: David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch, Royce Isaacs, Konami, Gabe Kidd, Jonathan Gresham, Karrion Kross
Karate vs Judo!
Karmen had an electric debut at Bloodsport XII in Jersey City with her lightning like kick KO.
Maika is looking to use her Judo skills to hit her opponents with the earth, and take their arm home as a souvenir.
Will Karate striking overcome the grappling and… pic.twitter.com/9eUsGQFBsE
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- More Former TNA Staff Working For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push