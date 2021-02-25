Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar React To Last Night’s No DQ Match

Last night’s episode of WWE NXT featured a no disqualification match between Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross, which Kross won after a running forearm to the back of the head after about fifteen minutes. Both Kross and Escobar reacted to the match on Twitter.

Kross wrote: “In the end, everybody pays the toll. #FallAndPray”

Escobar added: “Nothing I enjoy more than a good fight… I will ALWAYS come back… #ILeadYouFollow”