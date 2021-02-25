wrestling / News
Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar React To Last Night’s No DQ Match
Last night’s episode of WWE NXT featured a no disqualification match between Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross, which Kross won after a running forearm to the back of the head after about fifteen minutes. Both Kross and Escobar reacted to the match on Twitter.
Kross wrote: “In the end, everybody pays the toll. #FallAndPray”
Escobar added: “Nothing I enjoy more than a good fight… I will ALWAYS come back… #ILeadYouFollow”
In the end, everybody pays the toll.#FallAndPray pic.twitter.com/GUpQ8KCc8O
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) February 25, 2021
Nothing I enjoy more than a good fight… I will ALWAYS come back… #ILeadYouFollow 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/DSvbZTEK5m
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) February 25, 2021
Wise wise man… 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/MvGiR7j99T
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) February 25, 2021
