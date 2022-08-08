wrestling / News
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Now Listed On WWE Internal Roster, Update On Creative Plans
August 8, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been officially added to the internal Smackdown roster after making their WWE returns on Friday. Kross is listed as the #2 heel behind Roman Reigns.
Meanwhile, Scarlett is set to be the manager of Kross. There currently aren’t plans for her to wrestle regularly but WWE is reportedly open to that.
After the two were released last year, there was said to be “regular communication” with WWE, so the recent management changes opened the door for a return. Kross is currently planning to finish out his independent wrestling appearances as much as he can.
