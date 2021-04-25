wrestling / News

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Were At UFC 261

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karrion Kross NXT

Karrion Kross revealed on Twitter that he and Scarlett attended today’s UFC 261 PPV. The event is happening at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Joseph Lee

