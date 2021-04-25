wrestling / News
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Were At UFC 261
April 24, 2021 | Posted by
Karrion Kross revealed on Twitter that he and Scarlett attended today’s UFC 261 PPV. The event is happening at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Here we go: @ufc@Lady_Scarlett13 #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/62sH0B0orJ
— Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Rescinds John Cone’s Termination As Senior Manager Of Talent Relations
- News On Backstage Reaction To Mark Carrano Firing In WWE, How Carrano Dealt With Talent
- WWE Has Reportedly Been Sending Released Performers Their Items In Garbage Bags For Over A Decade
- CM Punk & Gail Kim React To Triple H’s Statement About Mickie James Incident