Karrion Kross Announced For Bloodsport XIII

Josh Barnett has announced that WWE’s Karrion Kross will appear at Bloodsport XIII on April 17. Kross previously competed there as ‘Killer’ Kross, and this is his first show since 2019. He has a record of 1-1.

Kross is the third WWE talent announced for the show after Pete Dunne and Natalya.

Barnett wrote: “A man from the very beginning of Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport is coming back to hone his killer instinct. What better place in the world then, than the kill-or-be-killed mat of Bloodsport XIII? Say hello again to Karrion Kross.”