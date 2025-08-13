wrestling / News
Karrion Kross To Appear On Ariel Helwani Show
August 13, 2025 | Posted by
Karrion Kross is set to appear on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday following his WWE exit. As noted, Kross and Scarlett announced that their WWE contracts expired on Sunday. Helwani posted to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that Kross will be a guest on his show today, writing simply:
“Wednesday.
Live.
In studio.”
Wednesday.
Live.
In studio. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/UZxHn81Dmz
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 12, 2025
