Karrion Kross To Appear On Ariel Helwani Show

August 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross Scarlett WrestleMania 41, Sami Zayn Producer WWE Image Credit: WWE

Karrion Kross is set to appear on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday following his WWE exit. As noted, Kross and Scarlett announced that their WWE contracts expired on Sunday. Helwani posted to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that Kross will be a guest on his show today, writing simply:

“Wednesday.

Live.

In studio.”

