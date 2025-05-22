Karrion Kross Reveals Backstage Reaction To His Post-WrestleMania Rant, Talks Being More Authentic

Karrion Kross made headlines coming out of WrestleMania 41 weekend with comments on the Raw Recap, and he recently revealed the reaction backstage. Kross went viral for comments that he made on the podcast that weaved reality into his storyline with AJ Styles, talking about how being a “good soldier” gets you released and suggested that WWE passed him up to face Randy Orton in favor of Joe Hendry in order to create a “viral moment.”

Kross reflected on the comments during an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On making the comments and the reaction backstage to them: “I mean, we’ve always been ready to go, and we’re hungry. The biggest misconception anyone can take from what I said on WrestleMania is that I’m disgruntled. I’m not. I’m just really, really, really hungry. I’m really hungry. All of this is coming from a place of passion. For me, it’s all about the grand scheme of things. People are paying to come watch the greatest show in the world. I wanna be a reason, on the show, where they felt like they got every single cent worth of that. I wanna be more than just an easter egg, I wanna be more than just a guy in the back ruining people’s lives and I will admit I do enjoy ruining people’s lives. There’s definitely something wrong with me. But, only the internet can judge me.

“I don’t think it’s a broad group of people that have misconstrued it. It’s a very small group of people that feel like it falls under complaining. It’s not complaining. It’s using your voice and speaking up and saying, hey, I’m here. I’m here, I want to be here. I wanna give you the best of what I have, in general. I mean — I got a standing ovation when I — I won’t drop names. I got a standing ovation when I saw everybody the following day, which felt awesome and I had no idea that that was going to resonate the way it did with people. A few people even came to me in tears, saying, ‘Thank you for saying what you said.’ I was just being honest. I had an open criteria that day and I told ‘em. I said, ‘People are gonna watch this. I have something to say, and I have a feeling people are gonna wanna hear this.’ So I said it… Sort of (got heat for it). Sort of. Yeah, not everybody was thrilled about that.”

On his contract status being revealed: “Whoever did it. That put me over the edge. I think that happened online, like, shortly after A.O.P. and (Paul) Ellering were gone. It was just like kind of one thing after another. I’m still pretty pissed about that. I don’t know who did it. It’s impossible to say. I have no idea, but, I was kind of out of my mind in that moment. So, it’s kind of hard to put myself back there. It’s just privacy, you know what I mean? Who the hell is supposed to know about that? Stuff gets leaked all the time.”

On taking a more authentic approach to his on-screen work: “Yeah (there was a point when I decided to be more real & authentic). I think it probably happened when Miz and I were working together. I think something clicked there, you know? I couldn’t tell you specifically what it was but, it just hit me. I don’t even know what it specifically was. Something just occurred to me. I kind of wanna drop the act a little bit and leaning into what I’m feeling like is being called for me.”