Karrion Kross Being Groomed For Main Roster
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Karrion Kross is still being groomed for the main roster as he’s someone WWE still sees a lot of potential in. Kross won the NXT title last year but had to vacate it immediately due to injury. He has since returned and is teasing going after the belt again.
According to Dave Meltzer, WWE “can’t wait” to get Kross on the main roster, saying that he has to “get through whatever he’s getting through” in NXT for that to happen, but he’s on the fast track.
