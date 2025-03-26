wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Shares Photos From Beynefit For Bey, Thanks Las Vegas Crowd
In several posts to Twitter, Karrion Kross thanked Las Vegas for showing up for the recent FSW Beynefit for Bey event, which Kross competed on. Kross defeated Hammerstone at the event, which was a charity event to aid the recovery of Chris Bey following his severe neck injury last year. Kross also shared photos from the event.
He wrote: “Thank you for showing out Las Vegas. @FSWVegas Presents: BEYnefit For Bey @DashingChrisBey now available to watch on
@Triller_TV. All proceeds for the event go to Chris Bey in his incredible recovery in the greatest story ever told. Professional Wrestlers from every major company all under one roof for one man. First time ever. You’ll never see anything like it again. If you haven’t seen it yet, watch now on Triller.”
All proceeds for the event go to Chris Bey in his incredible recovery in the greatest story ever told.
