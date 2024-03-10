Karrion Kross Has Harsh Words For Bobby Lashley Following WWE Smackdown

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Karrion Kross lost his match to Bobby Lashley by disqualification when the Authors of Pain interfered. During a promo after Smackdown, Kross said his issue with Lashley was far from over.

He said: “This was the desired outcome. Everybody’s so wound up around here. ‘Why, you have to win. I have to win the match, or the fans gonna cheer for me.’ Bobby’s obsessed with winning. Always has been. But lately, now he’s starting to make mistakes, and can you really afford to be making mistakes, Bobby, when you’re the leader of The Pride? You’re responsible for their careers. Now, yeah, you won, but how does it feel to win when you’re unconscious? Tell me, Bobby. Huh? Put it in black and white. I’ve got this man’s blood on my hands. I’m not the one who looks like a loser. Check out the ring. Check out the EMTs, medical. He’s the loser. I mean, hell, maybe The Pride needs a new leader. If it’s not gonna be me, I think it should be Montez Ford. He’s the new breakout star, but we all know he can’t do that when he’s dragging Dawkins, and Bobby’s not letting him be the best version of himself. I’m just saying what everybody’s thinking. Tick tock.”