Karrion Kross to Sign Copies of His New Book Later This Month

WWE fans will soon have a chance to meet Karrion Kross, as he will sign copies of his new book, Life is Fighting, on July 31. The meet-and-greet takes place at The Wrestling Collector on Route 23 in Stockholm, New Jersey. The event will run from 6-9 PM. If you can’t make it to New Jersey in person, don’t worry. Signed copies are available for shipping. You can get tickets and order a signed book by going to TheWrestlingCollector.com.

Kross is currently in a feud with Sami Zayn on WWE television, wrestling him at Night of Champions. It was the first appearance of Kross on a premium live event since Wrestlemania XL in 2024.