– Ahead of facing AJ Styles on next week’s WWE Raw, Karrion Kross posted a video earlier this week commenting on Styles’ upcoming match with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. You can view that video below.

Kross stated, “This is a confluence of ideologies. AJ believes he’s going to do this the ‘right way,’ his way. I believe that there is no right way. There is only who wins and who loses. And in this particular situation, you have AJ Styles, the who guy who is literally the innovator of modern-day professional wrestling. A guy who changed the very business that you are all watching that we are in versus a YouTube ****head.”

He continued on the matchup, “And yeah, he’s great, but he’s not phenomenal. And I’ll tell ya what he’s great at. He’s great at creating a buzz, and he’s great at winning. And he’s going to win if AJ proceeds forward like this because he’s not gonna fight fair. He knows can’t beat AJ Styles if he fights fair. It’s not that hard to understand, but for some reason AJ can’t figure it out. Let me tell you why.”

Kross added, “He’s not taking the time to think about it because he thinks he’s above thinking about it. Playing the pious, humble good guy part in a situation where if he loses at WrestleMania, every single person who has put time in this business to get to where they are now or the effort to get to where they want to be loses with him, and I absolutely cannot have that.”

He ended the video saying, “It’s not an insult. I’m just telling you the truth. The Devil you know versus the Devil you don’t. Think about it.” He also wrote in the caption, “AJ Styles VS Logan Paul at @WWE Wrestlemania is going to be a live experiment in whether everything we are told is true about finding success in this business or it’s all…ONE GIANT LIE. And it’s all on AJ.⏳”

Karrion Kross faces AJ Styles on next week’s Monday Night Raw. The show is scheduled for Monday, April 14 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will stream live on Netflix.