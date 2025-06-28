– Speaking to Byron Saxton on the WWE Night of Champions Riyadh Countdown show, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared his thoughts on his opponent, Sami Zayn. Below are some highlights and a clip of the chat:

Karrion Kross on Sami Zayn: “What I’m trying to prove is the truth. It’s the truth that I see. It’s the truth that the entire WWE Universe should see. It’s that Sami Zayn is a misdirection artist. He’s a liar. He’s a liar. He’s not a good guy. This is a charade. He almost believes the things that he’s saying. He’s trying to convince himself that he’s some other guy. He’s got this horrible, violent history. You know what he does? He collects sympathy and weaponizes that, and uses that to put himself in advantageous positions. Want some examples? You guys remember the OG Bloodline?! I do!”

On wanting to avoid another “viral moment”: “And by the way, I love how you want to talk about Sami Zayn. Everything’s about Sami Zayn story and becoming the world champion. Sami Zayn can’t shut up about becoming the world champion. No one wants to ask me about my story. Funny, eh? That’s okay. I’ll proceed with humility because guess what? The entire world is talking about my story right now. I don’t want to get in trouble and have another viral moment. Thank you, Byron.”

Kross vs. Zayn in a singles bout goes down later today at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025 at the Kingdom Arena. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally starting at 1:00 pm EST.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.