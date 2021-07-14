Karrion Kross Chokes Out Samoa Joe After Main Event Win on WWE NXT

Karrion Kross retained his title on tonight’s NXT, and he celebrated by choking out Samoa Joe. Tonight’s episode saw Kross retain his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in the main event, with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee.

Kross got frustrated with Joe during the match when the NXT enforcer pulled him off of Gargano after a five-count and then later when Kross went to hit Gargano with ring steps and Joe yanked them away, leading to a couple of tense stare-offs and, in the latter case, Gargano getting a sneak attack in that nearly gave him the win.

After the match, Joe and Kross had one more staredown and when Joe turned away to leave, Kross locked in a sleeper to choke Joe out. You can see clips from the match and segment below: