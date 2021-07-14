wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Chokes Out Samoa Joe After Main Event Win on WWE NXT
Karrion Kross retained his title on tonight’s NXT, and he celebrated by choking out Samoa Joe. Tonight’s episode saw Kross retain his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in the main event, with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee.
Kross got frustrated with Joe during the match when the NXT enforcer pulled him off of Gargano after a five-count and then later when Kross went to hit Gargano with ring steps and Joe yanked them away, leading to a couple of tense stare-offs and, in the latter case, Gargano getting a sneak attack in that nearly gave him the win.
After the match, Joe and Kross had one more staredown and when Joe turned away to leave, Kross locked in a sleeper to choke Joe out. You can see clips from the match and segment below:
Is @JohnnyGargano on his 𝒘𝒂𝒚 to a new #NXTTitle reign? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AqOe4OO823
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
.@Lady_Scarlett13 demands you 𝔉𝔞𝔩𝔩 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔓𝔯𝔞𝔶. Don't disappoint her. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Pdpp0rn9wv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
𝘏𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴. ⏳ #WWENXT #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross @JohnnyGargano @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/PPft2oKFsO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
Nothing but ❤️from @JohnnyGargano. #WWENXT #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/qWhM0ysZGQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
Not a wise decision to provoke the referee, @WWEKarrionKross. 😬#WWENXT #NXTTitle @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/uYw8ipCFUx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
.@SamoaJoe wasn't kidding when he said he would take this role seriously. #WWENXT #NXTTitle @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/3sGk17KAZ0
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2021
Time is still on @WWEKarrionKross' side. 💀⏳ #AndStill #WWENXT #NXTTitle @Lady_Scarlett13 @JohnnyGargano @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/S7biC3Abtd
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2021
.@WWEKarrionKross plays by no one else's rules but his own. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/qsxazsqyUU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
Enjoy this moment while you can, @WWEKarrionKross. 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢 may catch up to you. #WWENXT #NXTTitle @Lady_Scarlett13 @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/6VzayNbvm5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021
