Karrion Kross Discusses Potentially Doing Cinematic Match For NXT
July 13, 2020 | Posted by
In an interview with Digital Spy, Karrion Kross discussed his experience with Lucha Underground and the more cinematic style they incorporated into their presentation, predicting that he thinks he will do a cinematic match for WWE sometime this year. Highlights are below.
On learning a lot from Lucha Underground: “One of the key people on that show was former WWE and it’s really interesting. I think that the things that we did manifested into multiple different directions. I was very happy, very proud to be a part of that. I learned a lot from being in that realm.”
On potentially doing a cinematic match for NXT: “I have a couple in mind. And I have a feeling that we may see one before the end of the year.”
