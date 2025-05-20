Karrion Kross Comments On His T-Shirt Now Being Available At WWE Live Events

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is currently experiencing a wave of positive developments in his career. Good things have continued for him in the weeks that followed WWE WrestleMania earlier this year.

Not long after delivering a memorable promo that captured significant attention post-WrestleMania, Kross also saw the release of a documentary about him that has been very well-liked by viewers. The positive moments have kept coming for the WWE star.

Most recently, Kross announced last week that his official t-shirt would now be sold at WWE live events for fans to purchase. This new merchandise availability began with the Monday Night Raw episode this week.

“They heard you, loud and clear,” Kross said. “Maybe a week or so ago, I met some fans before Monday Night Raw. Met some fans after. Sort of like a reoccurring theme. The same question I kept getting: ‘Where can I get your shirt? Where can we get the Kross shirt?'”

Hell yea 💯🔥 Imagine telling your 12 year old self you’d have your own shirt next to Stone Colds one day. Again, you guys made this happen. 👊🏼#WWERaw https://t.co/a1WCRoiKSI — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) May 20, 2025