Karrion Kross Comments On WWE Raw Debut, Looking Forward to Future
Fans may not be too happy with how Karrion Kross is being presented on WWE Raw, but he doesn’t seem upset about it. The NXT Champion, who is 1-1 in his Raw run so far with a loss to Jeff Hardy and a win over Keith Lee, took to his Instagram account to comment on his Raw debut, posting:
“Scarlett asked me in private many months ago what would be my ideal scenario for going up to main roster.
I told her in a perfect world,
I’d love to work both shows; @wwenxt & @wwe #WWERAW and possibly even #WWESmackdown.
I wanted as much as what was available to do.
Birthday rolls around months later,
And on that very day of July 19th,
I got what I wanted.
Never discussed it with anyone, never talked about it.
I just put it out there in the universe and did my best to privately work towards it.
Getting in front of a packed arena, full house and having the opportunity to do what I love in front of the #WWEUniverse; to hear, see and feel them after over a year of being here without a full attendance and chasing this for so long before I arrived…
This month has been pretty awesome.
Looking forward to the future…
And more. #TickTock”
It was reported earlier today that Kross’ loss is part of a longer term storyline that will lead to Scarlett showing up on TV with Kross.
