Karrion Kross Was ‘Crushed’ When He Learned of Chris Bey’s Neck Injury

Chris Bey suffered a severe neck injury last year, one that briefly left him paralyzed. He has since regained his ability to walk. In an interview with Vegas BadBoyz (via Wrestling Inc), Karrion Kross said that he was ‘crushed’ to learn of the incident and suffered a panic attack as a result. Kross was one of several people who trained Bey. He later worked FSW’s benefit for the TNA star, which he later revealed he did for free, along with everyone else that worked the show.

He said: “Yeah, I was crushed. I was on a flight when I got the news. Now that Chris is doing better — I haven’t even told him this — I was on a flight when I got the news, and I had like a full-blown panic attack on the airplane, and I don’t have panic attacks. Like, we’ve all known him — for those of us that know him — that kid is bulletproof. The stuff you’re seeing him do now, like the best parts of his career, he was doing that almost from day one. He just wanted to learn something, he’d see something, and he wanted to learn it, and he would learn how to do it. Just the way he takes care of his body, the way he trains for things, his mentality. He’d be like the last person on earth I’d ever think something like this could happen to. So it struck so many negative chords when I heard about it.“