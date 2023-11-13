Karrion Kross Releases Cryptic New Video, Says He’s Become ‘The End’

Karrion Kross has posted a new mysterious YouTube video, talking about how people have gambled with their lives and he’s become The House. Kross posted the video, titled “Life is a Gamble,” on Sunday.

“Well, well, well. There it is and here you are,” Kross saays (per Fightful). “If you’re here, that means you were looking for this. You don’t just find it by accident. This is a story you should have heard a long time ago. See, before I was involved in this business, I was involved with another one, and it took me here to Sin City. See, I always had this thing inside me. There it is again, you see it plain as day. See, I’m not crazy. I didn’t know what that was, but it told me to leave home, which was very far away at the time, or so I thought. Well, that’s exactly what I did. I found this gig, a job. All I had to do was keep an eye on people and if there were any issues, to take care of the issues. It was a good-paying job, but then I came to realize that money wasn’t that important to me. Especially when the person paying me pissed me off.”

He continues, “So I decided to move on to other things. I evolved past that home monetary thing,” he added. “I needed to know what my deeper calling was and I began to watch gambling. I watched people lay their lives down on the table knowing the house was going to win. I watched people destroy themselves on the chance that things might get better, but they didn’t. They absolutely did not. It inspired me. I said, ‘I want to become that chance.’ No, not the good one. I want to become the chance that everything fails and they lose everything and they fade out with less than they started with. I became ‘the house.’ I became ‘the end.’

Kross has been working live events but hasn’t been on WWE TV since a loss to AJ Styles back in August on Smackdown.