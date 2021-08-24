Karrion Kross Debuts New Ring Gear, Picks Up Win on WWE Raw (Clips)

Karrion Kross has a new look to his ring gear on WWE Raw and it… sure is something. Kross came out for his match against Ricochet with a new gladiator look. You can see a pic of the mask and as well as clips from the dominant win below.

In addition to the face mask, Krossis now wearing upper body straps across his chest that he didn’t have during his run on NXT or previous Raw appearances. Scarlett still did not appear with him.