wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre At WWE Extreme Rules
Karrion Kross had his first WWE PPV match against Drew McIntyre tonight and it was a successful outing. The two competed in a strap match and when it seemed that McIntyre had the match won, Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed him with pepper spray. Kross then hit the forearm to the back of the head to win the match.
You can follow along with our coverage of Extreme Rules here.
UP NEXT @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @realKILLERkross in a Strap Match!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/VXvNAhSrI0
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
😬😬😬@DMcIntyreWWE not holding back on @realKILLERkross.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JJX6PRaAVJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
Time's up for @DMcIntyreWWE, @realKILLERkross is your winner!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Ke7Lp0Zo9c
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022