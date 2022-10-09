wrestling / News

Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre At WWE Extreme Rules

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Extreme Rules Image Credit: WWE

Karrion Kross had his first WWE PPV match against Drew McIntyre tonight and it was a successful outing. The two competed in a strap match and when it seemed that McIntyre had the match won, Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed him with pepper spray. Kross then hit the forearm to the back of the head to win the match.

You can follow along with our coverage of Extreme Rules here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Extreme Rules, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading