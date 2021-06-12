Karrion Kross Doesn’t Plan On Staying In NXT Forever

During today’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference (via Fightful), Karrion Kross said that he doesn’t plan on losing the NXT Championship and he also doesn’t plan on staying in NXT forever.

He said: “I’m not a very big fan of undermining people’s intelligence. I don’t think that’s really something anyone in this business should put on themselves. I think the WWE Universe [and] NXT fans should decide who the greatest will be, in due time. But I will tell you this, I don’t plan on ever losing this title. That’s number one. Number two; I don’t plan on staying in NXT forever. Number three; find out on Sunday. These guys are showing up. I’m showing up. I’m planning to beat the shit out of all four of them. I’m leaving with this, that’s my game plan. Why? Because it’s personal.“