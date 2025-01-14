Karrion Kross Says He’ll Expose ‘False Messiahs’ In New Social Media Post

Karrion Kross posted a new video to social media before Raw talking about his life being an injustice and vowing to expose “false messiahs.” The Final Testament leader posted to his Twitter account with a message that you can see below.

Kross wrote:

“What’s happened to me in my life has been a complete and total injustice.

I’m no saint, but neither are the people lying to you every single week telling you they’re the heroes of society. They’re happy it happened to me rather than them.

And I will continue to expose every single false messiah of virtue until the entire world see’s itself for how awful it truly is. #TheDevilYouKnow

@WWE #WWERaw”