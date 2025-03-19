Karrion Kross Says His Film Will Screen at the Pasadena International Film Festival

In a post on Twitter, Karrion Kross announced that his film Blue Evening will have its world premiere at the Paradena International Film Festival. Tickets go on sale on Friday. It will screen at the Laemmle Noho 7 Theater in the 8:05pm Block.

We are thrilled to announce, as an Official Selection, BLUE EVENING will have its World Premier

@PasFilmFest

this April 8th. This years screening will be held at the Laemmle Noho 7 Theater in the 8:05pm Block, tickets will be available 3/21 on their website, stay tuned & follow (blueeveningfilm) IG Page for more details.

BLUE EVENING written & directed by

@JettJansen

Tells the story of a homeless addict in Los Angeles who stumbles upon a lost masterpiece in a thrift store, setting him on a desperate journey of redemption, survival, and self discovery that forces him to choose between the high that’s ruined his life and the future he never thought he deserved.

——

Thank You & Congratulations to our amazing cast & Crew your hard work and dedication made this possible.

——

Starring Gustavo J. Ramirez ,with Sari Sanchez & Sammy Horowitz.

This film is produced by Cory DeMeyers & / Jett Jansen Fernandez /Kale Murphy / Exec Produced by Kevin Robert Kesar.

Director of Photography Deangelo Harding #blueeveningfilm #piff #indiefilm