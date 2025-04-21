– Karrion Kross is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The WWE Superstar went off yesterday during the WrestleMania Recap Sunday show with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. As noted, Kross interfered during AJ Styles’ match with Logan Paul at the premium live event. He implored Styles use the brass knuckles that Paul’s cohort attempted to hand to Paul during the match. However, the virtuous Styles rejected the offer.

This later led to Kross absolutely firing off during the WrestleMania Recap show, referring to AJ Styles by his real name, Allen. He also ranted about how being “a good soldier” in WWE gets you released from the company and not getting to compete at WrestleMania in his hometown of Las Vegas.

He noted that he never asked to fill in to replace Kevin Owens against Randy Orton last night. Orton instead ended up facing Joe Hendry during Orton’s open challenge. Kross appeared to reference fans organically campaigning for him to face Orton instead, which he never asked to do. During his comments, Kross suggested that WWE overlooked him for the Orton matchup in favor of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry to create more of a “viral moment.” Below are some highlights of Kross’ rant:

Kross on AJ Styles losing to Logan Paul: “Let’s talk about how awesome it is to that Logan Paul just won. And let’s talk about, Sam [Roberts], let’s talk about what Logan Paul represents, the shortcut. Feels so good to be here, feels so good to be in the business. Thinking about all of the funerals that I wasn’t able to attend for the last 11 years in this business. All the holidays I missed. I could have just started a YouTube channel. Could have just jumped in there with AJ Styles. Feels really good, right? It’s awesome, it’s really good.”

On how he and Scarlett have 25 years of combined experience in wrestling, and AJ Styles throwing his opportunity to win against Logan Paul: “They know because they’re normal human beings, and they actually love professional wrestling. But apparently that doesn’t mean s*** anymore. That doesn’t mean s***. All I asked Allen to do was for once to not think about just himself. Think about everybody in the back and think about the professional wrestling fans. That’s all I wanted him to do. Sometimes to do the right thing, you have to do the wrong thing. But he’s a narcissist and he had to do it his way. Hey, Allen, how many more WrestleManias do you have in your system? Probably, I don’t know, one. Maybe it’s just the last one. And you just pissed that away, for what? For your way, thanks a lot, bud, I really appreciate it.”

Karrion Kross on advice Bill Goldberg gave him once about being “a good soldier”: “You wanna know what the best advice I ever got? It was from Bill Goldberg, 2021, back when I was in the Twilight Zone, you know what I mean? I’m wrestling for gasoline. It was awesome, let me tell you all about it. Bill goes, hey, Kross, you know what? You remind me a lot of me. I go, I think we have different styles, Bill, but I really appreciate that. Do you have any advice for me? He goes, you know what? You just got to be a good soldier. A good soldier is what he said.”

On how being a good soldier got him released from WWE: “So I decided to be a good soldier, you know what happened? They released me. And then I come back. You know what being a good soldier gets you everybody here? Just so in case you’re wondering, you want the back scoop here. Being a good soldier gets your times cut. Being a good soldier means that people come up to you and say, hey, you got any great ideas? Yeah, here it is from Scarlett. No, no, no, that’s a little too great. We’re looking just for good ideas. That’s for those guys over there. That’s what being a good soldier is, okay? Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown where you cut your teeth. We got started and not being on the card.”

On how he was told it’s about going viral and being “undeniable” now: “It’s all about viral moments now. That’s what it’s all about, viral moments. Well, guy, everybody’s been telling me that I got to become undeniable. And as soon as it happens, they ignore it and they shut it down. I never asked to wrestle Randy [Orton], I never asked. That happened organically, and you ignored it for a viral moment. And good on Joe [Hendry]. Nothing against him, but you ignored it. And the crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated and you ignored it. Become undeniable, my ass. My ass, you want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling, guy with the suit and tie, in the truck, go f*** yourself. That’s from Killer Kross, no, f*** it.”

Recently Karrion Kross has been encouraging AJ Styles to embrace his dark side in order to defeat Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 as it would hurt professional wrestling as a whole if social media influencer were to beat someone like Styles. After his rant, Kross knocked down the microphone, and Scarlett, attempted to calm him down. Then he tells her, “They leak my contract information online! I have no privacy, nothing!”

