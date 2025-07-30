Karrion Kross Reveals His Close Friendship With Drew McIntyre

– During a recent interview with The Pick, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross revealed his close friendship with fellow WWE Superstar and former on-air rival, Drew McIntyre. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karrion Kross on his relationship with Drew McIntyre: “We were friends beforehand, and I’ve never actually publicly said this, but Drew is a very close friend of mine. I love him to death. If Drew called me at 4 o’clock in the morning and said, ‘I need you at this location with a shovel,’ I wouldn’t ask any questions. I would be there.”

On how they will face each other when money’s on the line: “But also at the same time, Drew and I are very career driven and we’re professionals and when there’s money on the line and there’s an opportunity to win a world title, our friendship goes out the window. We’re going to fight dirty and it’s every man for himself. But outside of that situation where there’s competition in the ring, I love him to death and he’s a confidant of mine and when I need advice from a vet, as well as a close friend, I call Drew.”

Karrion Kross faces Sami Zayn in a rematch at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Night 1. Also on Night 1, Drew McIntyre teams with Logan Paul against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton in a tag team bout. WWE SummerSlam 2025 is slated for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.