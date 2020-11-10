wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Gives Update on Recovery, Says He Could Be Back ‘Any Second’
Karrion Kross has been on the shelf since August, but he says he could be back “any second” in a new update. Kross was injured during his NXT Championship win over Keith Lee at NXT Takeover: XXX in late August, suffering a separated shoulder. He has been out of action since and posted the following update on Sunday:
“I have deliberately neglected to answer any questions about my health from fans since August 22nd for a variety of reasons.
I see them everyday though.
And the check in’s have been sincerely appreciated.
However,
Today I will answer your question.
I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away.
I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid.
And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with.
See you all again when the T I M E is right.
Which as you know… could be any second.
Or maybe when you least expect it.”
View this post on Instagram
I have deliberately neglected to answer any questions about my health from fans since August 22nd for a variety of reasons. I see them everyday though. And the check in’s have been sincerely appreciated. However, Today I will answer your question. I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know… could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it. #EXCELSIOR ⏳💀⏳ #TickTock
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On Dealing With Ongoing Health Issues, His Emotional Response To AEW Debut
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Cyber Sunday Concept, Whether Voting Was Legit, Kevin Federline Costing John Cena The WWE Title
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet