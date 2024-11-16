– In a post on social media, The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross responded to a fan question asking about Alexa Bliss potentially joining the group. Kross said he’d happily welcome her into their ranks. Karrion Kross wrote, “I would happily welcome her. Nothing but respect.” You can view that exchange below.

Bliss has been off TV as she and husband Ryan Cabrera were working on becoming parents. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Hendrix, in December 2023.