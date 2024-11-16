wrestling / News

Karrion Kross Would Happily Welcome Alexa Bliss Into The Final Testament

November 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss Raw Talk Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on social media, The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross responded to a fan question asking about Alexa Bliss potentially joining the group. Kross said he’d happily welcome her into their ranks. Karrion Kross wrote, “I would happily welcome her. Nothing but respect.” You can view that exchange below.

Bliss has been off TV as she and husband Ryan Cabrera were working on becoming parents. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Hendrix, in December 2023.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Karrion Kross, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading