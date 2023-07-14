wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Hopes He Can Revisit His Feud With Rey Mysterio At Some Point
Karrion Kross isn’t yet done with Rey Mysterio, and hopes that they can revisit their rivalry at some point. Kross had a lengthy feud with Mysterio and during a conversation with Mike Jones for DC 101, he was asked about who he has his target trained on.
“You bet your top dollar there will be [more with AJ Styles],” Kross said (per Fightful). “Aside from Rey Mysterio, who I feel we have unfinished business and I wouldn’t be surprised if he revisit that one day. He’s on Raw and I’m on SmackDown right now, but working with Drew (McIntyre) was very physical and I very much like that.”
