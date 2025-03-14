Karrion Kross Says JD McDonagh Is One of the Toughest People in the WWE Locker Room

In a post on Twitter, Karrion Kross said that he asked around and JD McDonaugh was named as one of the toughest people in the WWE locker room. McDonaugh is currently out of action due to a punctured lung and busted ribs, but recently said he hopes to be back in a month.

Kross wrote: “I was recently asked who’s the toughest wrestler in the locker room in an interview. Hard to say. Fathers away from home, guys coming back from broken necks, weekly high risk takers, people battling through mental wars that they’ll never discuss publicly… JD is up there in toughest guys. Give this interview a watch. His last match, he finished a very physical performance with an injury that could have become life threatening. #ForTheLoveOfTheGame”