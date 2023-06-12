wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Surprises Jeff Hardy At His Latest Concert
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent tweet, WWE’s Karrion Kross posted a video of himself at Jeff Hardy’s most recent concert, sneaking onto stage behind Hardy as if to hit him with a chair. Hardy saw him coming, however, and you can witness the far-more-wholesome reaction in the clip below. Kross commented on the video as well, stating:
Another series is what I want to play
Another problem I don’t need today
Another choice is what I want to choose
Equal we are when time we lose
💀😉
You can find the original social media post below.
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) June 11, 2023
