Karrion Kross Surprises Jeff Hardy At His Latest Concert

June 12, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Smackdown Karrion Kross Image Credit: WWE

In a recent tweet, WWE’s Karrion Kross posted a video of himself at Jeff Hardy’s most recent concert, sneaking onto stage behind Hardy as if to hit him with a chair. Hardy saw him coming, however, and you can witness the far-more-wholesome reaction in the clip below. Kross commented on the video as well, stating:

Another series is what I want to play
Another problem I don’t need today
Another choice is what I want to choose
Equal we are when time we lose
💀😉

You can find the original social media post below.

